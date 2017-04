Families in Holbeach are being invited to enjoy St George’s Day in the town event where new outdoor gym equipment will be officially unveiled.

The free event takes place at Carter’s Park in Park Road on Sunday, April 23, from 1pm.

Before the unveiling ceremony, a parade led by the 3rd Holbeach Scouts group will go through Holbeach town centre, followed by the ceremony itself at 1.30pm.

Families are then encouraged to stay and take part in a range of activities and games for the rest of the day.