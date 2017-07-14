Spalding drummer’s band is rising up

Upcoming Lincolnshire three-piece Kings & Bears are rapidly gaining attention from critics.

The band describe their music as ‘Sunk Reck’ (inspired by soul, reggae, funk and rock).

They have had airplay on both local radio and BBC Radio One and they’ve recently released their new single Rise Up which has a funky, reggae feel.

Kings & Bears are Spalding drummer Tom Waite, singer and guitarist James Bastow, from Bicker (who is also a music lecturer at Boston College) and bass player Adam Dawson, of Boston.

James said: “We have been together since late 2015 and in that time have released our first EP which has received good support from local radio and we’ve had a song from the EP played on Huw Stephens’ show on BBC Radio One.

“In April, we supported Bang Bang Romeo (who played this year’s Isle of Wight Festival, TRNSMT and the upcoming Reading festival) and at the Engine Shed in Lincoln as part of BBC Introducing’s Plugged event.”

Their music can be purchased and streamed through Spotify, Amazon, Google Play and other channels.

They are set to play at the Punchbowl in Spalding at the end of September.