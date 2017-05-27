Spalding Brass Band to strike up a note for market day

Members of a Spalding-based band will be making some noise for shoppers on Saturday in an effort to draw new members.

Spalding Brass Band will be entertaining bargain hunters and traders in Market Place where musicians will be at a stall from 11am until 2pm.

The band, which is based at Spalding’s Broad Street Business Centre, currently has 16 members aged from eight upwards.

A spokesman for the band said: “We’ll be taking some of our instruments with us so that people can come along and have a go at our stall.”