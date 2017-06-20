Something for all the family at show in Gedney Dawsmere

This Saturday (June 24) it’s the third Annual Armed Forces Day Classic and Vintage Vehicle Show in Gedney Dawsmere.

As well as cars, motorbikes, tractors and trucks, the day will feature gift and craft stalls, hot BBQ food, a beer tent, exquisite cupcakes, donuts and pancakes, face painting and lots more.

There will also be a vintage fairground ride, bouncy castle, treasure hunt, balloon release, live music with ‘Loose Change,’ South Lincs Herpetology Society, antique and collectable valuations and something for all the family.

Laddies ice cream will have a stand, and a flypast is planned by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (weather permitting).

A grand raffle will feature over 50 prizes with the first prize being a Clay Pigeon Shooting Experience with England and Team GB International Aaron Heading, of the Priory Club, Sutton Bridge - worth around £100.

Christ Church Dawsmere is participating directly across the street, with floral displays, old photographs and memorabilia by Long Sutton Civic Society, refreshments, cake stall and tombola.

And residents will also be getting involved by holding yard sales.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Royal British Legion.

The show runs from 10.30am until 4.30pm on the Old School Field, Church Street, Gedney Dawsmere, (PE12 9NN). Entry is free.