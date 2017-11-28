Something for all at Holbeach fayre this weekend

Holbeach hosts festive fun this Saturday and Sunday (December 2 and 3) with the fourth St Nicholas Community Fayre.

Based at the All Saints Church, the event attracted more than 2,000 visitors in 2016.

It runs from 10am-4pm both days, with more than 50 stall holders taking part over the weekend.

In addition to the fair at the church, two large marquees will be put up in Church Street to house a huge variety of stalls including, crafts, wreaths, cards, gifts, speciality food and drink and much more.

Jane Francis, who is on the organising committee, said: “The event brings the community together and is the chance to really have some fun and get into the Christmas spirit.”

There will be lots for children, with craft workshops, Santa’s grotto and a roundabout. County Linx radio will be on site and there is the chance to have a go at bell-ringing on the Saturday morning.

Any surplus money raised from the event goes towards local causes.

