Solving a real Victorian murder in Kirton

A “sensational tale of betrayal” will be retold at a murder mystery evening in Kirton on Friday, September 29.

Heritage Lincolnshire and co-creator Alice Kinloch have researched and produced the event, which is based on real happenings in Lincolnshire’s Victorian Fenland.

It is on from 7-9pm at the Merry Monk pub and includes a three course dinner.

The evening is part of ongoing fundraising to save the town’s Old King’s Head building which was purchased by Heritage Lincolnshire in 2016 and is in peril of falling down.

On Saturday, October 7, the fundraising continues with a Festival of Food at Kirton Village Hall from midday until 5pm.

There are only 20 places available for the murder mystery evening so you have to be quick. Book via heritagelincolnshire.org/shop/tickets

SEE ALSO:

Waking the ghosts in old Kirton pub

Kirton pub gets a new lease of life thanks to Lottery cash