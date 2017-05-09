Sky’s the limit for Swineshead rapper

Luke Settle (otherwise known as HYBRiD) is rapidly making a name for himself as he hits the airwaves.

The talented rapper is set to perform to his largest audience yet as he takes to The Rob Jones Show on radio’s Time 107.5 in Essex on June 13.

Luke described himself to be “as nervous as he is excited,” as well as expressing his delight at being able to showcase his work to such a large audience and to branch out from the Lincolnshire area.

The show, which begins at 8pm, will feature him performing his own music live, playing studio recordings and having a discussion with the show’s host about his music.

He will also be providing feedback for up and coming musicians, as well as the show being streamed live on Facebook via the Time 107.5 page.

Luke said: “The show reaches approximately 10,000 viewers and from a music artist that writes, records and mixes from such a rural area, this will bridge out to a much wider audience.”

This isn’t the first time that Luke’s music has featured on large radio networks. Last year, Luke’s song ‘Let Me Explain’ was featured on BBC Radio Lincolnshire via the ‘Introducing’ team.

He says his career has really “snowballed” in the last year.