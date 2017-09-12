Sister Act to be staged in Spalding

Smash hit musical Sister Act is coming to Spalding with Act II Theatre Company’s Music Theatre group.

Based on the 1992 film of the same name, the show features original songs by Alan Menken, the composer behind hits such as Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast and Tangled.

It features a cast of more than 50 students aged between 11-18, including one who has had to learn to speak Spanish for the show, and an eleven piece band.

Director Charlotte Gernert said: “The show is a great fusion of gospel, disco and music theatre styles.”

Performances start on Wednesday, September 20, until 23, at Spalding’s South Holland Centre. (Shows at 7.30pm, plus a relaxed performance at 2.30pm on 23). Tickets are £9.50 or £8 for concessions.

Book via the box office on 01775 764777.

ALSO ON OUR WEBSITE:

Up to 40 jobs on offer if new Spalding Lidl store gets the go-ahead

Royal Opera House Live season starts again at Centre