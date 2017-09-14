Siege of Crowland Abbey returns this weekend

The dramatic events of the siege of Crowland Abbey will be retold this weekend (September 16 and 17) when the town goes back in time nearly 400 years.

Members of The Sealed Knot, the UK’s oldest re-enactment society, will be in Crowland for the second time after a “call to arms, musketry, artillery, skirmishing and spectacular night fight” was staged in the town two years ago.

This year it’s been made an even bigger event, with the addition of a beer festival.

The action starts on Saturday at Trinity Bridge at 11.15am for the ‘call to arms’ before spectators can watch the troops head back into the abbey to begin the siege with musketry and artillery. There will be skirmishes and displays throughout the day and a large living history camp to explore. At dusk people can watch a spectacular night fight with fire pikes and a dramatic escalade.

On Sunday, a church parade starts at 11am, followed by a call to arms at noon at Trinity Bridge.

‘Cromwell’ will be seen marching his troops through Crowland with the storming of the abbey at 4pm.

Weekend tickets cost £5 for adults, free for under 16s, available on the day.

