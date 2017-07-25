School’s out - but plenty going on

Have your say

The school holidays have arrived and there’s lots to entertain families and children this summer.

Spalding’s South Holland Centre has drama workshops from Act II, Creation Station and family movies - and there’s an outdoor evening screening in Ayscoughfee Gardens of Sing-Along Grease coming up on August 18.

Pick up a copy of South Holland District Council’s summer fun brochure for weekly listings of holiday activities across the area including arts, crafts and sports to try.

Springfields Shopping kicks off its summer entertainment on Monday (July 31) with Rastamouse and Da Easy Crew for fun filled family shows. Basil Brush is making an appearance in August, plus Sooty and a Beach Week are also on the calendar.

