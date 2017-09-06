Royal Opera House Live season starts again at Centre

The new Royal Opera House Live Cinema Season begins again at the South Holland Centre with a delayed screening of The Magic Flute on Sunday, September 24 at 2pm.

Mozart’s popular work, with its Queen of the Night aria, delivers a magical adventure through mysticism, enchantment, love and trickery –with some wonderfully humorous moments – through an extraordinary blend of comedy, philosophical seriousness and sheer magic.

The Magic Flute follows the handsome, young prince Tamino as he sets out to rescue the beautiful Pamina at the request of The Queen of the Night. With only his magic flute and cheerful companion Papageno to help him, Tamino sets out, and soon finds himself on a quest searching for love, enlightenment and wisdom.

Set designer, John Macfarlane brings Mozart’s magical opera to life in his designs, from the panoramic night sky to the dancing animals summoned by Tamino’s flute and the incredible flying machine of the Three Boys.

The next production in the 2017/18 ROH Live Cinema Season at the South Holland Centre is Puccini’s beloved opera La bohème which will be screened live on Tuesday, October 3 at 7.15pm

Tickets are £14, £12.50 for concessions or £10 for under 26s and school groups from 01775 764777 www.southhollandcentre.co.uk or in person at the Box Office.