Roll up for Moulton’s Garden Crawl and Scarecrow Weekend

It’s the 30th anniversary of the Moulton Garden Crawl this Saturday and Sunday (July 22 and 23), which includes its Scarecrow Weekend.

The Garden Crawl was originally a bi-annual event, organised by a small group of villagers who donated the proceeds of the event to various local charities. In 2013, after an absence of two years, Moulton Community Association took over the organisation, to raise funds for Moulton Community Centre and the village Hall. Two years ago scarecrows were added and visitors can vote for their favourite scarecrow.

There are expected to be 16 gardens in this year’s crawl and entry is £2.50 per person, with accompanied children free. Programmes are available on the village green in front of the church from midday both days.

The village hall will be open for a barbecue between 11.30am and 2.30pm and cream teas between 2.30pm-5pm. There are also refreshments, a raffle, plant sales and children’s competition in the village hall. All proceeds from the event will go towards the general upkeep of Moulton Community Centre and village hall.