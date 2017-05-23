Review: Lincolnshire Jazz Week

Lincolnshire Jazz Week included a gig at the South Holland Centre on Thursday May 11, featuring one of the leading UK alto saxophonists, Tony Kofi, backed by the Andrew Wood trio.

Whether tackling up-tempo or ballads, the rapport between the individuals was incredible, none more so when they played the challenging Joe Henderson composition ‘Record Me’, a favourite tune of the legendary Ronnie Scott’s Big Band in the late 1960s.

In this, the quartet kicked off moving back and forth swinging like the proverbial “clappers”.

It was good to see, in the audience, a group of teenagers amongst the more mature followers of the bebop style of modern jazz.