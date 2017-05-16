Rev into Long Sutton for ‘stonking’ fundraising weekend

Live bands, camping, a hog roast, stalls and a motorcycle show are all part of ‘Funder in the Fens’ to help raise money for charity FACET (Fenland Area Community Enterprise Trust), which supports people with disabilities.

The event is held at Long Sutton Barns on the A17 and starts at midday on Friday (May 19), running through the weekend.

Organiser Annabel Ladd said: “We have a smallholding in Tydd Gote where we keep sheep, pigs and poultry on a very small scale. We were fortunate enough to meet the guys from FACET a while ago.

“They come to us to learn how to care for the animals. Together we also do worksheets on a range of farming subjects, which at the moment are completed outside or in the polytunnel. We are trying desperately to raise funds for a static caravan which can be used as a classroom/shelter. We have plans to use it in lots of ways, encouraging vegetable growing, cooking home produce, and related crafts.”

Tickets for Funder in the Fens are £7.50 per person (including camping) or £10 per person in a campervan/caravan. Call Annabel on 07800 539424.