Remi Harris Project at the abbey

The “sensationally gifted” guitarist Remi Harris and his band perform at Crowland Abbey this Friday (May 5).

Drawing inspiration from Gypsy Swing, Jazz, Blues, Rock, Heavy Metal, Electronic and World Music, Remi has toured worldwide.

He has performed at Buckingham Palace, Montreal Jazz Festival, BBC Proms with Jamie Cullum and live on BBC Radio 2 and 3 and BBC 4 television.

This Friday, the Remi Harris Project will play a blend of traditional gypsy jazz and swing with influences from Bebop, blues and rock. The concert starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the abbey guides or Bridge Hardware in Crowland for £10 in advance or £12.50 on the door, or from www.ticketsource.co.uk/Crowland-PCC