Raise a glass for Beer Festival

The Spalding Beer and Music Festival is back this weekend (May 26-May 28) for the second year running.

It kicks off at the Castle Sports Complex on Friday from 5pm, running through to Sunday (inclusive) and features more than 90 real ales and ciders, live music and family entertainment.

The festival also marks the 50th anniversary of Spalding’s famous Barbeque ‘67 rock concert, with original acts Geno Washington and The Ram Jam Band, Sounds Force 5 and Zoot Money appearing on the Saturday night from 7.30pm.

Other acts appearing include Zebra, Sarah O’Brien and her band Miss O’Brien’s Boys, Revolver, The Ultraviolet, The Mill Grips, The Manipulators and Special Groove.

The event is jointly organised by Spalding and District Round Table and Spalding and District Ladies’ Circle and last year raised more than £15,000 which was distributed to more than 30 youth organisations, clubs and groups in South Holland.

More information and tickets are available from: www.spaldingroundtable.co.uk/beerfestival/