Prom night will be full of frights

Final rehearsals are currently taking place for a theatrical first in South Holland.

Act II Theatre Company’s Advanced Skills group will be performing Carrie: The Musical, based on the infamous 1976 supernatural horror film.

The show charts the story of Carrie White, a loner, hated and bullied by her peers and abused by her religiously fundamentalist mother - until one day she discovers she has special powers, and on prom night, the stage is set for revenge...

The show is for age 14 plus and is on February 17 and 18 at a mystery location to be revealed when tickets are purchased.

Tickets can be bought from the South Holland Centre which is acting as ticket agent. Call the box office on 01775 764777.