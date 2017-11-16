Prepare for a rousing concert by the South Holland Singers

Have your say

The South Holland Singers are back, following the success of their ambitious performance of Mendelssohn’s ‘Elijah’ earlier this year.

As part of the group’s 70th Anniversary celebrations, they will be performing Handel’s well-known oratorio ‘Messiah’, including the rousing ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ on Saturday, December 9.

The concert will be held at St Mary and St Nicolas Parish Church in Spalding at 7.30pm.

Marnie McMorran, from the South Holland Singers, said: “This concert will be the last conducted by our popular and inspiring Musical Director of 19 years, Robin Carter.

“The choir hope to give a really splendid performance for him to remember us by!”

Tickets are £12.50 in advance or £15 at the door. Students free. They are available from choir members; Bookmark in The Crescent, Spalding; Fruit Basket, Fleet Street, Holbeach or by phone on 01705 760757.

