Poignant panto is tribute to Crowland dentist

A 70-strong cast and crew will perform Jack and the Beanstalk this weekend, remembering a much-loved man.

Crowland Amateur Dramatic Society (CADS) is staging the pantomime as a tribute to dentist John Hartley who died in November 2015.

Jack and the Beanstalk, by Crowland Amateur Dramatic Society

John wrote the script 39 years ago to raise money for the Crowland Lake Society and from that show CADS was formed, which is still very active today.

Performances are Friday (Feb 10) at 7.30pm and Saturday (Feb 11) at 2pm and 7.30pm at Crowland South View Primary School. Tickets are on sale at Bridge Hardware in Crowland at £7.50 for adults and £5.50 for children and OAPs.