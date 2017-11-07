Play based on Brexit comes to South Holland Centre

‘Brexit’ has become quite a contentious subject of late.

But a show at Spalding’s South Holland Centre is not afraid to tackle the issue.

Zest and Half Moon Theatre present ‘What Once Was Ours’ on Wednesday, November 15, at 1pm and 7.30pm.

The play is aimed at increasing understanding and conversation between those with opposing views on Brexit, and focuses on the struggling relationship between a half-brother and sister from two very different backgrounds.

Katie and Callum couldn’t be any more distant and disconnected: different heritage, different cities, different opportunities. Except there is one thing they’ll always have in common: Dad. What happens when Callum suddenly turns up in desperate need of help?

Tickets are £10 or £7.50 for under 26s, schools and family tickets. Call the box office on 01775 764777 or www.southhollandcentre.co.uk. This is a standing performance so comfortable footwear is advised. (12+ guideline).

