Open garden in Spalding to help cancer charity

Kind-hearted couple Chris and Gillian Eley are opening up their beautiful garden to the public to raise funds for charity.

The garden at their home at Kellet Gate, Low Fulney, (PE12 6EH) will be open over Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 to help boost funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

People can visit anytime between 10am-5pm on both days.

Chris said: “This will be the third time we have opened the garden.

“In the past we have raised money for Help for Heroes after the Lee Rigby attack and for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

“This year we have chosen Macmillan because we felt it was a good cause.”

The garden is filled with beds and borders, tubs and hanging baskets, a rockery, fish pond and waterfall, and a frog pool.

People can also expect to see fuchsias and begonias in stunning colours.

Chris said: “It is a very traditional garden. We have quite a few roses and a topiary garden. It is about an acre in size.

“There will be a cake stall and a plant stall and people will be able to buy refreshments - teas, coffees, soft drinks and sandwiches, with the money going to the charity. We hope to raise at least £1000.

Entry to the garden is free with donations going to Macmillan.

The garden was created by Chris from what was a field when the family home was built there in 1972.

It is an expansive garden with every corner revealing some hidden feature or unusual plant.

He is a grower himself and owns Chris Eley Produce Ltd. He has worked on the garden steadily over the years.

Chris added: “I’ve spent a lot of time in the garden. I do get a bit of help now but have been mostly doing it myself.”