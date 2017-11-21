Oh yes it is! Panto season is nearly here

Tickets are now on sale for many productions as panto time arrives.

The fun kicks off next Sunday, December 3, with the Lamphouse Theatre performing Peter Pan at Crowland Abbey, at 5pm. Tickets are £5, available from Bridge Hardware, Crowland, the Abbey itself or from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/FEFLLD

Performances are also at Holbeach WI on December 17, at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets are available from the South Holland Centre in Spalding.

From December 9-31, Polka Dot Pantomimes take audiences on a magical carpet ride with Aladdin at the South Holland Centre.

And the Baytree Theatre at Weston presents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, from December 9-30. Some special shows include exclusive entry to Baytree Winter Wonderland and Grotto. For more information and to book tickets visit www.baytreetheatre.co.uk or call 01775 680760.

