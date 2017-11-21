Nowt so queer, with Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club

A week last Friday we attended a super concert at the South Holland Centre featuring the Canadian bluegrass band the Slocan Ramblers.

Bluegrass music seems to have taken this area by storm and concerts are usually very well attended by enthusiastic audiences. This concert was no exception.

The four talented band members showed great musical skill and their tight harmonies around the one microphone required some slick choreography.

That was especially when double-bassist Alastair Whitehead launched himself and his copious instrument forwards for his vocal participation.

Fast and furious lead playing from guitarist Darryl Poulsen, banjo player Frank Evans and mandolinist Adrian Gross held the audience spellbound. Although most of the set comprised songs and tunes played at a high tempo the piece of the night for me was the captivating instrumental April’s Waltz showing that Bluegrass doesn’t have to be all-out, high-octane delivery.

○ Looking ahead tonight, Thursday (November 23), the Concerts at the Baston Barn has Molsky’s Mountain Drifters as its guests featuring American musicians Bruce Molsky, Stash Wyslouch and Allison de Groot. These concerts usually sell out in advance but it is well worth checking with the organisers Alan and Maggie Wood on 01778 560497 for last minute ticket availability (8pm).

Lawrence’s singaround (acoustic songs and music) is at the Red Lion, King Street, West Deeping (7.30pm) – contact 01733 253347 for details.

Open mic, Acoustic Café with Rev. Dave Maylor is at the John Clare Cottage café, Woodgate, Helpston (6.30 for 7pm start) – contact details 01733 253330.

○ On Sunday 26, BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner Chris Wood is in concert at the Key Theatre Studio, Embankment Road, Peterborough (8pm) – box office 01733 207239. Local band Crossing the Tracks is at the Swan, Moulton (4–7 pm).

○ The Last Thursday Acoustic Club at Arts Coritani, Granary Lane, off High Street, Swineshead on Thursday 30, has the hilarious Lynne Heraud and Pat Turner as its main guests plus songs from the floor (8pm).

○ On Friday, December 1, Sam Kelly and the Lost Boys are in concert at Stamford Arts Centre plus support act Jellyman’s Daughter (8 pm) – box office 01780 763203.

○ The Masons Folk and Acoustic Club holds its monthly singaround on Tuesday, December 5, at the Mason’s Arms, South Street, Bourne (8pm) – contact Dean on 01778 570115 for information.

○ On Wednesday, December 6, at the South Holland Centre Lounge bar Spalding Folk Club’s guests are the ever popular Sleaford folk duo Winter Wilson. You are guaranteed a night of quality music and self-effacing humour – well, they efface each other to be more exact. Recently back from a short tour of Germany they will be promoting their soon-to-be-released album (8pm).

