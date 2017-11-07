Nowt so queer with Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club

Spalding Folk Club has an established tradition of providing a string of songwriting successes over the many years of what has now become the BBC Radio Lincolnshire Write a Song for Lincolnshire Competition.

Indeed in this year’s event five of the eight finalists had a strong connection to the club.

I am delighted to say that folk club members Kim Biggs and Penny Sykes gained second and third place awards respectively. Coincidentally, both live in Holbeach and both their songs had a local, historical, agricultural theme. Congratulations to them both.

The club’s last guests on Wednesday November, 1, were folk band Pilgrim’s Way. They have appeared at the club three times now and have grown from three to four and now five members.

Tom Kitching (fiddle, mandolin, vocals) and Edwin Beasant (melodeon, guitar, vocals) are remaining members from the original trio but with the addition of Jon Loomes (guitar, concertina, vocals) Jude Rees (oboe, woodwind, bagpipes, vocals). Edwin switched to drums and finally Heather Sirrel joined on bass guitar.

The drums and bass have obviously changed the dynamic of the group’s style and their latest album, Stand and Deliver (the entire content of which comprised the second half of their set), bears testimony to this progression.

It was a brisk and musically accomplished evening’s entertainment – something a little more out of the ordinary for our audience – reinforced with costume and dramatic effects associated with the highwayman theme of the new album.

○ Looking ahead, to Thursday (November 9) at the South Holland Centre, Canadian bluegrass band the Slocan Ramblers are in concert (8pm). (Box office 01775 764777). Also at the Stable Bar, the George Hotel, Leadenham is the 600 Whiskies Unplugged singaround (8.15 pm).

○ On Saturday, November 11, Anglo-Irish-French band Wolfe appear at the Anchor Inn, Eastgate, Bourne (8pm until late).

○ After an absence of several months the Sibsey Second Sunday Song and Tune Session resumes on Sunday 12 at the White Hart, Sibsey (2-5pm).

If you are quick you have time to drive to the Hare and Hounds, Haconby to make the 8pm start of Haconby Unplugged song session on the same day.

○ Lincolnshire folk band, Between the Lines, are guests at Boston Folk Club at the Eagle, West Street, Boston on Monday 13 at 8pm.

○ On Thursday 16, Spalding Folk Club’s singaround takes place at the Welland Yacht Club, Cradge Bank, Spalding. All welcome. (8pm).

○ There is an open mic singaround at the Old Ship Inn, Pointon on Sunday 19 (2-5pm) with hosts Rick and Annette Huddleston (contact 07827 953252).

○ Finally, and back again to the Hare and Hounds at Haconby, Pete Shaw and friends host the Haconby Hare Tune Session on Monday 20, (8pm).

