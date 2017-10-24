Nowt so queer with Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club

Just one week away, on Thursday, November 2, is the Song for Lincolnshire competition finals.

The event used to be held regularly at Spilsby Little Theatre but last year moved to Blackfriars Arts Centre in Boston. This year it has moved yet again and more importantly to Spalding’s own arts venue – the South Holland Centre.

This location has some significance as five out of the eight selected finalists have a strong connection to Spalding Folk Club. Kim Biggs, Penny Sykes, Paul Dickinson (performing his own song), Paul along with Angela King (performing their musical arrangement of a poem by Boston’s Ashley Groombridge put to music by Angela) and Ian and Michelle Wright from Woodhall Spa who are regular attendees at Spalding’s singaround.

In addition to the fine array of talent competing for this year’s prize there will also be a bonus performance from the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winners’ group the Young’uns supported by duo Ben Smith and Jimmy Brewer.

Do come along and support our local musicians at 7pm. Tickets are FREE from the Box Office on 01775 764777.

○ Other folk music events to look forward to in the next fortnight start on Thursday (Oct 26) with the Last Thursday Acoustic Music Club at Arts Coritani, Granary Lane, off High Street, Swineshead (8pm).

The guests are Hunter Muskett plus songs from the floor.

○ The No Frills Ceilidh is on Friday 27 at St. Mary’s Church Hall, Rose Lane, Pinchbeck.

Music will be provided by The Beltonas with caller Sue Gray plus a display of Appalachian clog dancing by Slapdash.

There is no bar so bring your own drinks although tea and coffee are provided free and home-made cakes are on sale (7.45-10.30 pm). Call 01775 723026 for details.

○ Collyweston Folk Club meets at the Collyweston Slater, 89 Main Road, Collyweston on Monday 30th (8pm). Details from Bob Bakewell on 0116 2593395.

○ Spalding Folk Club’s guests at the South Holland Centre on Wednesday, November 1, are Pilgrim’s Way (8pm). On their return this time they add early music specialist Jude Rees to their line-up. Expect a lively evening of quality folk music.

○ First Fridays Folk singaround is on Friday 3, at the Wishing Well, Dyke, Bourne (8pm). Contact Dean on 01778 570115 for information.

On the same evening there is a concert at Stamford Arts Centre featuring Trio Dhoore from Flanders. This trio of brothers draw their music from their traditional Flemish roots along with some self-penned material (7.30pm). Box office telephone number 01780 763203.

○ Finally the Masons Folk & Acoustic Club meets at the Mason’s Arms, South Street, Bourne on Tuesday 7 (8pm). Contact Dean on 01778 570115 for further details.