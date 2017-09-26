Nowt so queer with Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club

Spalding Folk Club’s guests on Wednesday, October, 4, at the South Holland Centre (8pm) are rising stars on the folk club and festival scene, Jimmy Aldridge and Sid Goldsmith.

We first saw the duo last year on their debut at Warwick Folk Festival and they were already starting to win us over when the power supply to the main stage failed just towards the end of their set.

The sound engineers were giving up on their performance continuing but the pair, totally unabashed by the lack of sound reinforcement, quickly got back into the act and raised their voices – and the admiration of the audience – by involving everybody in the choruses of their last couple of numbers.

Accompanied by banjo and guitar they present their music in a skilful but endearing way and the club is very fortunate in managing to book the duo amid a very busy schedule.

Also on Wednesday, at the Stamford Arts Centre, Dervish with lead vocalist Cathy Ryan are in concert. (7.30 pm). Call the box office 01780 763203 for information and bookings.

○ Other Folk events in the next two weeks start on Thursday, September 28 (8pm), with a concert at the Barn, Baston.

The guest is multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Phil Beer – probably more widely known for his work with Show of Hands but a very accomplished performer in his own right.

The concert is sold out but it is always worth contacting Alan and Maggie Wood on 01778 560497 to check for returned tickets.

○ At the Red Lion, King Street, West Deeping there is also Lawrence’s Singaround (7.30 pm) – contact 01733 253347 for details.

○ Adding even more choice on Thursday there is The Last Thursday Acoustic Music Club at Arts Coritani, Granary Lane, off High Street, Swineshead (8pm). The guests are Spalding’s Bev and Jon Healey. Call 01205 821492 for further details.

○ On Monday, October 2, at the Collyweston Slater, Main Road, Collyweston there is a singaround. Contact Bob Bakewell on 01162 593395 for information.

○ On Tuesday 3, The Masons Folk and Acoustic Club holds its monthly singaround at the Mason’s Arms, South Street, Bourne (8pm) – contact Dean on 01778 570115.

○ First Fridays Folk Singaround is on Friday 6 at the Wishing Well, Dyke (8pm) – also contact Dean on 01778 570115.

○ On Sunday, 8, the Haconby Unplugged singaround is at the Hare and Hounds, Haconby (8pm).

○ Boston Folk Club, at the Eagle, West Street, Boston has mid-Lincolnshire Celtic folk group Dogwood Union as its guests on Monday October, 9, at 8pm – call 01205 358783 for details.

○ Finally, aimed towards the younger age group, Acoustic Café is from 6–7.30pm at the Lounge Bar, South Holland centre, Spalding on Wednesday, October 11.