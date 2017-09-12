Nowt so queer with Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club

A couple of articles ago I was singing the praises, in the form of Folk Club guest Bram Taylor, of the venerable, seasoned group of folk performers who have honed their musical skills over tens of years working the clubs and festivals.

Spalding Folk Club’s most recent guests on September 6 were from the opposite end of the age spectrum.

The Teacups are an acapella foursome who formed almost from the first day of their folk music course at Newcastle University. The youngsters hit the ground running with their arrangement of the traditional song The Bellringing and it was obvious from the word go that we were in for an exceptional evening.

Their delivery was strong, harmonious, tight and well-rehearsed. Rapport with the audience was soon achieved by their infectious enthusiasm for their music and it was evident that they get along well together and love performing. Their repertoire was an interesting mix of traditional and self-penned songs plus their own take on modern songs by John Kirkpatrick, Stan Rogers and Bernie Parry. Audience participation was an important part of their programme and we were encouraged into some robust chorus singing especially with the sea shanties.

The future of folk music is in safe hands and perhaps we might start to see the average age of folk club attendees start to fall as performers such as these start to connect with younger folk music fans.

○ Looking ahead to Thursday, September 14, Utah-based Three Hat Trio are in concert at the South Holland Centre, Spalding (8pm). Playing a mixture of instruments, upright bass, foot percussion, guitar, banjo and fiddle their songs and music reflect the moods and sounds of their Utah desert roots. Call the Box Office on 01775 764777 for further details.

○ Also on Thursday at the Lincoln Arms, Bridge Street, Spalding, the folk club’s music session starts at 8pm.

○ On Friday 15, the No Frills Ceilidhs make a return, after the summer break, at St Mary’s Church Hall, Rose Lane, Pinchbeck (7.45 to 10.30pm). Music by the Beltonas with caller Sue Gray and dancing displays by Slapdash Appalachian dancers. Tea and coffee free but bring your own other drinks. Home-made cakes available. Contact 01775 723026 for more details.

○ At the Old Ship Inn, Pointon, Sleaford there is an open mic/singaround on Sunday 17, from 2-5 pm. Contact Rick and Annette on 07827 953252 for information.

○ Monday 18 is the Haconby Hare Tune Session with Pete Shaw and friends at the Hare and Hounds, Haconby (8pm). Call 01778 571563 for details.

○ Spalding Folk Club singaround is on Thursday 21, at the Welland Yacht Club, Cradge Bank, Spalding (8pm). All welcome.

○ Finally, on Monday 25, there is a song and tune session at the Green Dragon, Market Place, Swineshead. Call Tom and Anne on 01775 822569 for details.

