Nowt so queer with Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club

Where has the summer gone? When this article goes to print we will have returned from a few days away at Shrewsbury Folk Festival – our last for the year.

We will have – as we have for several years – been involved with running singarounds. These friendly and inclusive musical events are a peripheral, though integral, part of most festivals along with instrumental music sessions.

It always amazes me how you see many of the same faces year in, year out at these occasions and often at different festivals around the country. Equally amazing is that many of these regular participants are happy to pay a considerable admission fee just to attend the fringe sessions and ignore the wealth of headline musical talent on the main stages.

This for me is the attraction of folk music: the all-embracing nature of the genre and the encouragement for active participation. If you haven’t yet attended a singaround or music session there are many taking place in the area and I would recommend you give them a try. The following ‘what’s on’ list highlights several in the coming days.

○ At Arts Coritani, High Street, Swineshead, the Last Thursday Acoustic Music Session has a mystery guest plus floor singers on Thursday (Aug 31) at 8pm – ring 01205 821492 for details.

○ Tomorrow (Friday, September 1) the First Friday Singaround takes place at the Wishing Well, Main Street, Dyke (8pm) – contact 01778 570115 for details.

○ Tuesday, September 5, at the Mason’s Arms, South Street, Bourne is the Masons Folk and Acoustic Club (8pm) – contact Dean on 01778 570115 for information.

○ Finally, on Wednesday 6, Spalding Folk Club’s September guests at the South Holland Centre are young acapella foursome The Teacups. Alex Cumming, Kate Locksley, Rosie Calvert and Will Finn have been gracing the festival stages over the past few years, including appearances at Shepley Spring, Beverley, Warwick, Sidmouth and Whitby. Their repertoire includes both contemporary and traditional folk songs (8pm).

