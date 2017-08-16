Nowt so queer with Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club

As I get older I am amazed at the wealth of talented, young performers coming through into the world of folk music.

The packed festival marquees and concert venues are testimony to their musical ability and we are safe in the knowledge that the tradition, although dynamically and progressively changing, will continue in good health.

At the same time it is comforting to know that there are still a few of the ‘Old Brigade’ out and about on the club scene. We had the pleasure of one such seasoned performer as our guest at Spalding Folk Club on Wednesday, August 2. Bram Taylor has been performing for over 40 years and earned his spurs appearing at folk clubs, arts centres and festivals both here and abroad. He has appeared in Spalding several times down the years but returned this time after a break of seven years.

He used his clear, fine voice, unique guitar style and occasionally concertina and baritone ukulele to good effect to bring us a mixed repertoire of traditional and contemporary songs. Of special note was his rendition of Brian Bedford’s ‘Wings’ in a special tribute to the late Vin Garbutt. It was good to see Bram back on the circuit again, especially as a serious accident to his left hand threatened to curtail his performing career. Happily, through expert surgery and physiotherapy, he has been restored to his former self.

