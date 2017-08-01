Nowt so queer with Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club

The start of August brings around a landmark county folk event in the shape of the Lincolnshire Day of Folk on Sunday (August 6) at The George, Leadenham, in Sleaford.

I have attended several of these occasions over the past few years and I absolutely love the summertime carnival atmosphere. The bars, mini marquees, the orchard and the pub yard are awash with music and dance and there is an all-round air of people enjoying themselves. This will be the eighth in the series. It is organised by county folk music stalwart Tom Lane who, among his other involvements including his weekly folk music programme with Jono Brine on BBC Radio Lincolnshire, the annual BBC Radio song for Lincolnshire competition, the monthly 600 Whiskies singaround and being a ceilidh band caller, manages to find time to put together this superb day out and all for free!

The line-up includes over thirty Lincolnshire acts including the Band from County Hell, Bill Whaley and Dave Fletcher, and Spalding regulars Paul Dickinson and Angela King. Paul also teams up with former university colleague Graham Pratt – of Graham and Eileen Pratt fame.

The local folk calendar for the forthcoming fortnight is otherwise rather sparse – as often is the case during the summer school holidays. With the folk festival season in full swing many folkies will be seeking their music further afield.

However, there are a few events taking place starting on Thursday (August 3) with the 600 Whiskies Unplugged acoustic music and song session upstairs at the Stable Bar, The George Hotel, Leadenham (8.15pm). Many of the resident and visiting performers at this monthly event appear at the Day of Lincolnshire Folk mentioned above.

On Monday, August 7, just beyond Stamford, at The Collyweston Slater, Collyweston, Bob Bakewell hosts the singaround style folk club (around 8pm). Contact Bob on 0116 2593395

On Wednesday, August 9, there is a singaround at The Bull, High Street, Rippingale, Bourne. Contact 01778 570115 for details.

Spalding Folk Club’s music session is at The Lincoln Arms, Bridge Street, Spalding on Thursday, August 10, (8pm). All are welcome to come along and participate or just to sit and listen.

Boston Folk Club meets at The Eagle, West Street, Boston at 8pm on Monday 14. The evening will have a blues flavour with the New York, USA, duo Gypsy Bill & Del. Bill sings and plays guitar in the Piedmont Blues style and Del (Adele) plays upright bass.