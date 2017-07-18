Nowt so queer, with Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club

Spalding Folk Club gave an outdoor concert in the beautiful grounds of Ayscoughfee Hall last Sunday (July 16) as part of the Friends of Ayscoughfee summer concert series.

Fortunately the rain held off and the appreciative audience watched from their picnic blankets and folding chairs scattered about the lawn. With the red brick wall of the hall behind the musicians and the tall yew hedges on the other three sides this natural amphitheatre is a perfect setting for music.

Led by Paul Dickinson, the band gave a varied mixture of morris tunes interspersed by songs from Bev and Jon Healey, Brian Kell, Eddie Dalley, Angela King and Paul Dickenson, Kim and Phil Biggs, Michelle and Ian Wright, Alan Wood plus Liz Padgett and Martin Browne. Spalding’s Slapdash Appalachian dance team also gave two vibrant, colourful sets of clog dancing to help complete the picture of a traditional summer Sunday concert.

○ Forthcoming folk events in the area start on Thursday, July 20, with Spalding Folk Club’s singaround at the Yacht Club on Cradge Bank in Spalding at 8pm. Entry is free, although there is a raffle to help with the cost of room hire. All are welcome to come along and sing, play, read poetry, dance or just sit and listen.

○ On Monday, July 24, the Green Dragon, Market Place, Swineshead, hosts a tune and song session at 8pm. Contact Tom and Anne 01775 822569 for details.

○ Arts Coritani’s Last Thursday Acoustic Club has the ever popular folk troubadour Pete Morton as its guest on Thursday, July 27 at 8pm. There are also songs from the floor. The venue is on Granary Lane off the High Street in Swineshead next to the gallery. Call 01205 821492 for further details.

○ The Masons Folk and Acoustic Club has its singaround at the Mason’s Arms, South Street, Bourne on Tuesday, August 1, at 8pm. Call Dean on 01778 57015 for information.

○ Finally Spalding Folk Club’s August guest on Wednesday, August 2, is Bram Taylor. The Lancastrian makes a welcome return after a gap of several years and will bring with him his copious skills on concertina and guitar, a fine, clear voice and a jovial interaction with his audience honed over many years of performing on the folk circuit.