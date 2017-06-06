Nowt So Queer with Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club

Musicians from Spalding Folk Club were out performing last Sunday (May 28) for a charitable cause.

Members of the Stroke Association in the Lincoln area meet regularly at Navenby and folk club organiser Liz Padgett has been involved for some time leading music sessions there for stroke survivors and their helpers.

Sunday’s concert was conceived as a way of showing the participants and their families just how useful music and rhythm has been as a means of helping their rehabilitation.

Paul Dickinson, Angela King and I were there, along with Liz, to provide some musical support but it was patently obvious from the start that, with such energy and enthusiasm, the real showstoppers were the stroke association members themselves.

It always moves me how music, especially for those taking part in making live music, brings people together, builds confidence and self-esteem and can be physically healing. May the good work continue.

Folk club outreach projects continue, as usual, throughout the year and forthcoming events include an appearance at the Curlew Centre at Sutton Bridge on June 20 and an afternoon concert in the grounds at Ayscoughfee Hall on Sunday July 16.

Folk events in the area for the next fortnight start with, on Sunday, June 11, Haconby Unplugged – a singaround song session at the Hare and Hounds, Haconby (8pm).

Boston Folk Club’s guest at the Eagle, West Street, Boston on Monday 12 is acoustic guitar legend Michael Chapman (8pm).

Spalding Folk Club’s ‘sing around’ is on Thursday June 15 at the Welland Yacht Club, Cradge Bank, Spalding (8pm). Free entry and all welcome to perform or just come along and soak up the atmosphere.

The Haconby Hare music session is on Monday June 19 at the Hare and Hounds, Haconby hosted by Pete Shaw and friends (8pm).

At this time of year the folk festival season is getting into full swing throughout the country but look out for the more near at hand ones such as Southwell (Thurs June 8 to Sunday June 11); St Neots Folk Festival (June 9 to June 11) and Lincoln Folk, Roots and World Music Festival (Saturday June 10).