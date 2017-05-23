Nowt So Queer with Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club

It has been a week of mixed emotions for folk club members and friends in the area.

On Wednesday, May 17, we gathered, along with family members and representatives of local choir Voices Unplugged, to bid our farewells to much-loved committee member and staunch supporter of local music Paul Brightman. We will miss him greatly.

Last Thursday’s Spalding Folk Club singaround had a party theme as we celebrated in song the Golden Wedding anniversary of folk club Chairperson Dany Dalley and her husband Alb. It was an evening of an especially high quality, musically speaking, but highlights of the evening were songs from Dany and Alb’s son Eddie and, an all too rare appearance, daughter Donna.

○ On Thursday May 25, Jez Lowe and the Bad Pennies are in concert at the Barn at Baston, Main Street, Baston, (8pm). Tickets for this popular venue usually sell out so it is worth contacting 01778 560497 to check for availability.

○ Also on May 25 there is an Acoustic Café Open Mic at the John Clare Cottage café, Woodgate, Helpston, (6.30pm for 7pm start). Contact 01733 253330.

○ There is a song and music session at the Castle Inn, High Street, Castle Bytham on Sunday, May 28 (7.30–10.30pm).

○ First Fridays Folk singaround is on Friday, June 2, at the Wishing Well, Dyke, Bourne (8pm). Contact 01778 570115.

○ Squeeze East are holding a Concertina Band Day on Sunday, June 4, at Stamford Arts Centre (10am–5pm) and are inviting concertina players of all systems to join them for a day of playing together in a concertina band. (£15 cash entry on the door – details 01362 858465).

○ On Tuesday, June 6, the Masons Folk and Acoustic Club meet at the Mason’s Arms, South Street, Bourne (8pm) – contact Dean on 01778 570115.

○ Finally, Spalding Folk Club’s June guests at the Lounge Bar, at Spalding’s South Holland Centre on Wednesday, June 7, are Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage. Hannah last appeared solo back in August 2014 when she was booked on the strength of an excellent floor spot a few months earlier. Ben has appeared at the club before as part of The Willows. They are great musicians in their own right but the music they bring us as a duo has that extra special ingredient. Look forward to an enjoyable evening of harmonies, guitar and Appalachian dulcimer (8pm).