Nowt So Queer, with Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club

Spalding Folk Club has had to rearrange its guest list an unusual number of times over recent months.

On four occasions the scheduled artist has lost his or her voice as a result of ‘flu being followed by a chest or throat infection. We enjoyed the Georgia Shackleton trio in January despite Georgia having to soldier on with a poorly throat and were looking forward to Pete Coe as our February guest when, at fairly short notice, he had to cry off with a similar condition.

Into the breach and at less than 48 hours notice stepped seasoned performer Robb Johnson who, at the drop of a hat (and he does sport an impressive trilby), travelled by rail all the way up from Hove on the south coast.

Robb is a political songwriter and social commentator. He pulls no punches; tells you how it is. He has a strong, expressive voice that holds the audience’s attention and this is underlined by a most impressive guitar technique that can at one moment lull you with its intricate fingerstyle patterns and at the next smack you between the eyes with a fast, rhythmic attack. Yet never does the accompaniment take over – the song’s message always gets through.

We had a great night and this was borne out by the leaving comments of the audience and the large number of people who took time to chat with Robb and to buy his albums.

○ Looking ahead to folk events in the area tonight (Thursday), Spalding Folk Club’s tune session starts at 8pm at the Lincoln Arms, Bridge Street. All are welcome – come along to listen or play.

○ There is a sing-around and music session on Sunday (Feb 12) at the White Hart in Sibsey (2-5pm) and a sing-around at the Hare and Hounds, Haconby (8pm).

○ Boston Folk Club’s guests on Monday (Feb 13) at the Eagle, West Street, Boston, are Pennyless (8.15pm).

○ Spalding Folk Club’s sing-around is on Thursday (Feb 16) at the Welland Yacht Club, Cradge Bank (8pm).

○ Award-winning duo, Ninebarrow, are in a Sunday afternoon concert at Gedney Dyke Village Hall, Main Street, Gedney Dyke on February 19 (3pm). Tickets from 01406 362782 or email gedneyvillagehall@gmail.com.

○ Finally, on Monday, Feb 20, the Haconby Hare tune session takes place at the Hare and Hounds, Haconby (8pm).