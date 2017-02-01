Northern soul raising a tune for football club

Highly-acclaimed band The Soft Tone Needles will be playing their sweet soul music at Springfields Events and Conference Centre on Friday (Jan 3) to raise funds for Spalding United.

The young energetic East Anglia-based soul band are said to put the music first, with their shows being packed with energy, fluid musicianship and boasting the finest “stompers, groovers, moovers and shakers that soul has to offer.”

The club’s previous events have been well-supported and they hope for another successful event on Friday. Doors open at 7pm and tickets cost £15. To book call Jennifer Gay on 07917 532796.