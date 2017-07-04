Nearly time for Bakkavor’s Party in the Park

Bakkavor is getting ready to throw its popular party weekend for its employees and the general public.

The two day family fun event was originally set up by the food manufacturing company as a team-building idea.

It will run from Springfields Events and Conference Centre in Spalding on Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16. All proceeds from Party in the Park ticket sales and the Sunday Fun Day will go to local charities.

Saturday daytime is a free event for all employees and their families with fair rides, stalls, games and a special ‘Bakkavor’s Got Talent’ competition with a £1,000 prize for the lucky Bakkavor winner.

The company is opening up the event to the general public from 6pm onwards for its Party in the Park music spectacular including QEII Queen tribute band and local rock band, Radius 45. The night will climax with a firework display at 11pm. Tickets are available from the South Holland Centre ticket office or at the Springfield gates. (£5 for adults, children £2 (under 16s), family £15 (2 adults, 3 children), under 2s go free. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult).

On the Sunday, Bakkavor’s Fun Day begins at 10am for the general public. Paid wristband entry on the gate is £10 for adults (16 years and over) and £5 for children, giving visitors unlimited access to all the fair rides and activities in the Springfields Conference Centre. Activities planned also include a classic car and bike show, exotic pet stand, craft stalls, an RAF Spitfire fly past, tractor rally and more.

Terry Moore, Chairman of Bakkavor’s Spalding Event Committee, said: “Once again, we are delighted to be able to host a weekend of fun and entertainment for both our employees and the community. In 2016, we were able to donate £15,000 to local charities as a result and we are hoping to top that this year. We hope everyone will come and join us to make this another successful and enjoyable weekend.”