Ukelele concert in Kirton for road crash memorial

A ukulele concert to raise funds to create a memorial garden for road crash victims in Lincolnshire is taking place in Kirton next weekend.

The event is at Graves Park Social Club in Skeldyke Road on Saturday, February 11 at 7pm.

Proceeds will go towards a memorial garden at Westgate Woods in Wyberton dedicated to those killed in road crashes across the county, including the 59 victims in 2016.

Tickets priced £12.50 areavailable from Pauline and Barrie Rawlings on 01205 722532 or Anne Bourne on 01205 367892.