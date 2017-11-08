UAH students take to the stage with Joseph

The popular musical Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat comes to life this Thursday, Friday and Saturday (November 9-11) at University Academy Holbeach (UAH).

Students have been rehearsing the play since the spring.

Freya Hardy, from Year 9 takes on the role of Joseph. Analise Newman, Millie Burchnall (both Year 9) and Jess Burrows (Year 8) perform as the Narrator, with Regan Glenn starring as the Pharaoh.

Head of Music at UAH, Sam Graper, said: “The cast is required to sing, dance and act, at the same time, so it is a challenging show, but the music is really catchy and the pupils have truly risen to the challenge. The production has been directed by Helen Payne and choreographed by Harriet Holmes, both of the English Department, with musical direction from myself and David Scoffield.

“UAH has close connections with Holbeach Primary Academy and we are really excited that some of the pupils from the choir there will also be taking part in the performances.”

All performances are at 7.30pm and tickets are £5 for adults, £4 concessions and £1 for children, available on the door at UAH or by calling 01406 423042.

