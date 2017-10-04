TOUR PREVIEW: Friends that come second time around is motive for new album

Philippa Hanna, Home UK Tour 2017 with Collabro, From October 24 until December 2

A South Yorkshire singer-songwriter who brought her message of “identity, destiny, purpose and transformation” to Spalding in February is on the road again.

I toured with Collabro two years ago and we got on so well which is what you need on a long tour South Yorkshire singer-songwriter Philippa Hanna

Philippa Hanna is the main support for Britain’s Got Talent 2014 winners Collabro on a 29-date tour across Britain that includes Cambridge (Friday, November 10), Nottingham (Tuesday, November 21) and Leicester (Monday, November 27).

The tour coincides with the release of Philippa’s sixth album, “Come Back Fighting”, and a single off it called “Off The Wagon” which the singer performed during her concert at Spalding Baptist Church nearly eight months ago.

Philippa said: “I’ve been doing a lot of writing for the past two years and when I made my last album, “Speed of Light”, last year, there were a number of songs that I loved but didn’t find room for on the album.

“So I had them in a little safe deposit box in my life until myself and the team I work with decided to put together an album that’s a lot more intimate.

“I toured with Collabro two years ago and we got on so well which is what you need on a long tour.

“But it’s the message that stays with people.”

• Come Back Fighting is released by Resound Media on November 24.

Moments of truth with Philippa whose heart is for the vulnerable

Album does exactly what it says on the front cover

MUSIC INTERVIEW: ‘A wonderful evening of songs and storytelling’