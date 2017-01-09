Top UK singer-songwriter brings Speed of Light sounds to Spalding audience next month

SPEED OF LIGHT: Singer-songwriter Philippa Hanna at Spalding Baptist Church on Thursday, February 16.

Philippa Hanna is marking her tenth year as a recording artist by bringing her Speed of Light acoustic tour to Spalding Baptist Church on Thursday, February 16, at 7.30pm.

The concert, jointly organised by the church, South Holland Community Church, Steve Mews and Alistair Main of Spalding Young Professionals, will feature songs from Philippa’s current album, Speed of Light, as well as her other material.

Alistair said: “We are delighted to announce that incredibly talented and in-demand singer-songwriter Philippa Hanna is bringing her Speed of Light tour to Spalding.

“People can hear the stories behind Philippa’s songs in an intimate setting following the success of her latest album, Speed of Light, recorded in Nashville, USA, last year.”

Speed of Light is the Sheffield-based singer’s fourth album in nearly ten years and in that time, she has supported two X Factor winners, 2010 runner-up Rebecca Ferguson and 2014 Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro in concert.

Philippa’s songs, including I Am Amazing, Raggedy Doll, Out of the Blue and Lighthouse, led to invitations for her to open concerts for Leona Lewis and Little Mix, winners of The X Factor in 2006 and 2011 respectively.

Alistair said: “Born into a musical family, Philippa knew from an early age that making music was all she wanted to do.

“Philippa’s music draws frequently upon her experiences of a turbulent youth and the Christian faith she found in 2004.

“Since her 2007 debut album, Watching Me, Philippa has released several more studio albums, an EP (Extended Play), a live DVD and published two autobiographical books, More and Following the Breadcrumbs.”

Philippa is no stranger to audiences in Lincolnshire and eastern England, having previously been in concert in Ruskington, near Sleaford, Peterborough, Bury St Edmunds and at Stamford Methodist Church last April.

Speaking in 2014 after the release of her third album, Through the Woods, Philippa said: “I really want to create songs which give people hope, wherever they are in their faith journey.”

Tickets for the concert at Spalding Baptist Church, priced £10 for adults and £7 for under-16s, are available from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/philippa-hanna-speed-of-light-acoustic-tour-tickets-29350130029#tickets

An exclusive interview with Philippa, who has also toured recently with fellow singer-songwriters Emile Sande and Anastacia, will be online at www.spaldingtoday.co.uk next week.