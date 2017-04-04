Surfleet Seas End musician performing live at the Annexe

Tommy Loose has played everything from the piano to the tuba, to classical guitar and forming the metal band Smokescreen.

In 2007 he stepped away from metal to focus on the acoustic guitar and harp guitar.

He will be dropping into the Black Swan (Annexe) in New Road, Spalding, on Friday April 7 to perform live at 8.30pm.

His acoustic fingerstyle is stunning to both watch and hear as he promotes his new album (I’m Gonna) Tell God Everything, due to be released on April 24.

Aside from a successful career as a musician, Tommy is also an in-demand music lecturer, guitar tutor and ensemble.