Something is stirring out of Mormon land to set a trend

The US state of Utah is most famous as the birthplace of outlaw Butch Cassidy, the capital of Mormonism and for the 2002 Winter Olympics Games in Salt Lake City.

However, Utah’s reputation could be boosted for more musical reasons if 3hattrio have anything to do with it.

Part bluegrass, part blues, part roots and part jazz, the trio will be bringing their unique sound to South Holland Centre, Spalding, on Thursday, September 14, at 8pm.

The group, whose name spelled out is Three-Hat-Trio, will no doubt play songs from their most recent album, Solitaire.

Whether you think of it as a card game or the James Bond girl from Live and Let Die, the unusual thing is that there is no song called Solitaire on the album.

But Hal Cannon, Greg Istock and Eli Wrankle, who make up 3hattrio, make up for that with an album described by music critics as “fascinating, original, addictive and enchanting”.

In particular, listen out for the tracks Rose (a slow, haunting acapella number), Range (a nod to Robbie Robertson’s Somewhere Down the Crazy River) and the two songs at the end of the album, Eddy Mesa and Bury Me Not.

Review by Winston Brown

