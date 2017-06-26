Pavanotti joyful on release of new album in Pinchbeck

Pavanotti (front) at Uptown Vinyl Records celebrating launch of new album. SG170617-230TW

The store, inside Spalding Lifestyle Centre, was the place chosen by “The Singing Speaker” to launch his new album “Great Singing - Great Fun”.

Jeff has gained growing popularity for his tribute shows in memory of Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti, most famous for the theme tune of the 1990 World Cup “Nessun Dorma”, who died in September 2007.

The new album by Pavanotti was released on June 17 and is available now from Uptown Vinyl Records.