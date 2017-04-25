Nowt So Queer with Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club

We had a great evening at Spalding Folk Club’s singaround last Thursday (April 20) at the Welland Yacht Club.

The regulars were in fine form and it was so nice to welcome new visitors, some of whom had made the journey all the way from the Skegness area.

It was one of those buzz evenings that seemed to fly by all too quickly under the stewardship and guidance of organiser and host Paul Dickinson.

Singarounds are the backbone of the local folk music scene, are usually free of charge and a great way for new performers to earn their spurs.

Other forthcoming local folk events start on Thursday, April 27, at the Last Thursday Acoustic Music Club at Arts Coritani gallery, Granary Lane, High Street, Swineshead. The format is floor singers plus a guest act (The Barflies) and the start time is 8pm.

On Saturday April 29, at Carre’s Grammar School, Northgate, Sleaford, there is the final ceilidh in the Big Jig series that have been held during the month, around the county and showcasing Lincolnshire’s wealth of ceilidh bands.

The musicians have provided their services free and the proceeds are for UNICEF – helping children in danger. The featured bands for this event are Akmed’s Camel and Lonely Mr Punch (7–10.30pm).

The Old School Travelling Music Show appear at Gedney Hill Village Hall, Highgate, Gedney Hill on Sunday, April 30, bringing a ‘treasure trove of music from the great days of the Settlers, the Seekers, Everly brothers and Beatles etc’ (7.30pm, tickets on the door £8).

The Masons Folk and Acoustic Club meets at the Mason’s Arms, South Street, Bourne on Tuesday, May 2 (8pm).

Spalding Folk Club’s guest on Wednesday, May 3, in the Lounge Bar at the South Holland Centre is local girl Miranda Sykes giving a rare solo performance.

She has taken time off from her other musical ventures as part of a duo with Rex Preston or as a member of Show of Hands (8pm). She has recently released a new solo album, Borrowed Places, and no doubt we will be hearing some of these new songs.

Friday, May 5, is First Fridays Folk Singaround at the Wishing Well, Dyke (8pm) and on Sunday, May 7, Sibsey Second Sunday Session holds its afternoon event at the White Hart, Sibsey (2–5 pm).

Boston Folk Club’s guests on Monday May 10 at the Eagle, West Street, Boston are Lynne Heraud and Pat Turner (8.15pm). Expect a mixture of great vocals, musicianship and above all, side-splitting humour.