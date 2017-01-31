Search

New performer at Spalding Folk Club tomorrow

Robb Johnson, one of folks finest songwriters, will be performing at Spalding Folk Club.

Peter Coe, who was due to perform at the South Holland Centre tomorrow (Weds, Feb 1), has had to cancel due to illness.

Instead, Robb Johnson, who has established a reputation as one of folk’s finest songwriters, will be performing.

Paul Dickinson, from Spalding Folk Club, said: “He has been praised from such diverse sources as Tony Benn and The Daily Telegraph. He’s been on our wish list for a while, so it’s great that he’s been able to slot in at such short notice. And don’t forget it’s now an 8pm start.”