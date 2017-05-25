New Gorillaz offering exceptional from start to finish

Humanz

By Gorillaz

Parlaphone and Warner Bros

After having really enjoyed the previous works by Gorillaz I was very exited for the new album, Humanz.

This is exceptional right from the start with tracks such as Ascension, Strobelite, Saturnz Barz and Momentz . It then has a few tracks which are just good but nothing special, but it soon comes back with some of the album highlights such as Busted And Blue, Shes My Collar and We Got The Power.

There was only one track that I disliked and that was Hallelujah Money. This is because of it’s very monotonous tone and the lack of emotion put into it. In the end it ends up sounding like a badly thought out poem.

Thie album also features many artists, some big, some small. These include Vince Staples , Peven Everett , Popcann, De La Soul, Danny Brown, Kelela, Grace Jones, D.R.A.M, Anthony Hamilton, Usha T, Mavis Staples, Zebra Katz, Jamie Principle, Kali Uchis, Benjamin Clementine and Camille Berthomier. The only one of these artists that fall short is Benjamin Clementine.

This album doesn’t cover any specific genre but nails every one it tries. Genres include alternative rock, eectronica, trip hop and alternative hip hop.

This should be a defiant purchase for any fans of Gorillaz’s previous works and is worth a listen from everyone.

Alfie Ransome