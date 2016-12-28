Never far to travel to find some good folk – and there’s more gigs to come

Though we live in a mainly rural area we still don’t have to travel very far to find some quality entertainment within the world of folk music.

So it was last Thursday when I had the pleasure of attending one of the Barn at Baston concerts organised by local traditional folk music stalwarts Alan and Maggie Wood.

The guest acts were both from Derbyshire. The evening had a mainly Christmas theme and started with Keith Kendrick and Sylvia Needham giving us some rousing renditions of traditional carols from the Derbyshire and South Yorkshire area amongst which were various musical versions of While Shepherds Watched.

Sarah Matthews, Oli Matthews and Doug Eunson, under the banner of Cupola, also brought us some stirring carols and wassail songs from their region before finally both acts joined forces as the Derbyshire Volunteers and continued with songs in the festive mood.

Their soaring harmonies, ably supported by excellent musicianship on fiddle, viola, saxophone, clarinet, melodeon, hurdy gurdy and concertinas, had the packed audience joining in with gusto. Altogether it was a great evening and a welcome tonic.

Looking forward to folk events in the locality tonight, Thursday, at the Arts Coritani Gallery, Granary Lane, Swineshead is the Last Thursday Acoustic Club and the guests are a newly formed, four-piece band Front Bench, including regulars Colan Campbell and Ruth Bell, plus vocalist and violinist Caroline Trutz and percussionist Steve Ward – 8pm.

The Masons Folk and Acoustic Club takes place on Tuesday, January 3 at the Mason’s Arms, South Street, Bourne – 8pm.

Spalding Folk Club’s guests at the South Holland Centre on Wednesday, January 4 are the Georgia Shackleton Trio.

New to the club, the trio bring us a blend of Americana, folk and some of their own material with guitar, fiddle, mandolin and banjo complementing Georgia’s vocals. Proceedings start at the new time of 8 pm.