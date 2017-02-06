MUSIC REVIEW: Taking centre stage with an eye on bigger stages ahead

Lucinda Flynn, Acoustic Cafe - Youth Takeover, South Holland Centre, Spalding

When Spalding acoustic singer-songwriter Lucinda Flynn walked off South Holland Centre’s Function Room stage, her perfectionist instincts sensed a missed opportunity.

But some wise words of consolation from friends who have followed Lucinda’s progress since her flute solo at Spalding High School in October 2010 soon reassured her.

The whole point of Acoustic Cafe, organised every month by the centre’s Youth Takeover team, is to give emerging talent an outlet similar to cult 1970s TV music show The Old Grey Whistle Test.

Lucinda’s set of songs, five of them penned by herself, brought back memories of the haunting alto tones of American trailblazer Suzanne Vega.

With “I’m going to do it, even if it hurts me” courage, Lucinda sang for her supportive audience Poison, Rising, Light and Dark, Dearly Beloved and Cara, the song which catapulted her into music three years ago.

Lucinda Flynn was one of the emerging musicians given a stage at South Holland Centre's Acoustic Cafe. Photo supplied.

Two Australians, Sam Sparro’s Black and Gold and Chet Faker’s Talk is Cheap, completed the set in what Lucinda called “a daunting place”.

But she added: “It’s nice to know that people don’t judge you and with Acoustic Cafe, the crowd is supportive and knows that all musicians are just people.”

Review by Winston Brown