MUSIC REVIEW: Songstress in contention to star on much bigger stages

Meg McPartlin at The Punchbowl, Spalding

A regular on the South Holland music scene for eight years, Meg McPartlin (20) had not trouble bringing regulars at The Punchbowl to their feet on Friday night.

With a wealth of material from 1950s’ Elvis Presley to the present and MBE recipient Ed Sheeran, Meg delivered one hit after another during a one-hour set that gave just a glimpse of what this 20-year-old songstress is capable of.

There was country and western signer Maren Morris’s 2016 breakout hit “My Church”, handled by Meg like a child born to sing, mixed with Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary” which the band released nearly 30 years before The Punchbowl star was even born.

Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” on the same set as Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody”, Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” lined up with Michael Jackson’s “Rocking Robin”.

How Meg set about building a catalogue of music this deep and so extensive can only point to the singer’s passion for music of all kings.

Soul, jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, “Cool Britannia” and “Girl Power”, all in one hour.

Sooner or later, the right person will be in the right place, at the right time, ready to make Meg a professional offer too good to refuse.

As she herself said at Spalding’s first-ever Music in the Market Place event on August 2012: “I’ve been performing at gigs since I was 12-years-old and this what I want to do one day.”

Review by Winston Brown