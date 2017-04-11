MUSIC REVIEW: Annexe of strings that cried out for full house

Tommy Loose with Alisha Vickers and Josh Ellinor

Everybody’s Afraid Tour

The Annexe, The Black Swan, Spalding

There were four acts at the first-ever Acoustic Night at The Black Swan’s Annexe in Spalding on Friday.

It was billed as the home leg of Surfleet Seas End musician Tommy Loose’s “Everybody’s Afraid” tour and the launch of his third album, (I’m Gonna) Tell God Everything.

Tommy performed songs from all three of his albums, also including Nearly Unique and Carrying the Unfixable, in the customary brilliant, but understated way.

Songs like Talkin’ The Walk, The Love I Keep Secret and Together Alone were complemented by Iron Maiden’s Wasted Years, Northern Irish musician Foy Vance’s Coco and Somewhere Over the Rainbow from the Wizard of Oz.

Tommy was the main course, but the starters were satisfaction enough in the gothic, haunting, elctrifying sounds of Alisha Vickers and guitarist Josh Ellinor.

TRANSVISION VAMP: Alisha Vickers and Josh Ellinor at The Annexe, The Black Swan, Spalding. Photo by Gary Trueman.

This South Yorkshire duo left a lasting impression with an astonishing set filled with angst, anguish and Kate Bush-esque anxiety.

The fourth element in The Annexe’s mix was the discovery of American guitarist Eric Johnson whose dynamic music was played in-between sets.

But that’s another review in itself.

Review by Winston Brown